The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ryan A. Unger As A Pinnacle Life Member For His Contributions To The Field Of Family Medicine

Dr. Unger began his pursuit of higher education at Francis Marion University where he attended on a soccer scholarship. He later transferred to the University of Tennessee where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry, Molecular and Cellular Biology. He received a medical degree at The American University of the Caribbean in St. Martin; completed clinical internships at the University of

Maryland, Johns Hopkins; Wyckoff Heights Hospital (NY); St. Anthonys in Chicago and capped his scholarship by completing a residency in family medicine at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. The doctor also has a Certificate of Specialty in wound care, hyperbaric and undersea medicine completed with the Healogics Corporation.

A board-certified family physician, Dr.

Unger practices preventative medicine for the overall health and wellness of his patients. He notes that his responsibilities include treating patients for weight loss, other chronic illnesses, and educating these patients on their conditions. He also serves as a medical consultant for the Heelex company which provides XRT radiotherapy for arthritis and other inflammatory conditions.

A prominent family physician specializing in wound care and

hyperbaric medicine, Dr. Unger is affiliated with The University of Tennessee Medical Center, working with patients in both Knoxville and Talbott, Tennessee. His practice primarily focuses on the comprehensive management of acute and chronic medical conditions, along with their associated comorbidities. He also emphasizes the importance of health promotion, wellness, and preventive care as owner and medical director of an outpatient medical weight loss center.

Furthermore, he strongly believes in fostering collaborative relationships with his patients, engaging them in education and shared decision-making processes. He understands that providing the best care requires time and a mutual understanding between the patient and the healthcare provider.

Born and raised in South Knoxville, Dr. Unger's journey into the medical field began during his high school years when he was a competitive soccer player and personal trainer. Through his involvement in sports, he recognized the significance of health, wellness, diet, and lifestyle in achieving optimal performance as a student athlete. He then began his first job in healthcare as a patient care assistant at Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center, assisting with the inpatient care of spinal cord and head injury patients.

While pursuing his undergraduate studies in biochemistry, cellular and molecular biology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, he worked as a research assistant in the Department of Anesthesiology, focusing on platelet research. Simultaneously, he also worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant in trauma and critical care at UT Medical Center, gaining valuable hands-on experience in patient care.



The doctor explained that family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist like Dr.

Unger is called a family physician or family doctor and is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility. He serves at the medical director for UT Home Health Services tying together the multidisciplinary care of patients in settings from home, to post acute care and assisted living as well as typical outpatient care.

Dedicated to staying current on advancements in the field, Dr.

Unger is affiliated with the American Board of Wound Management; American Academy of Wound Care; Symposium for the Advancement of Wound Care; and American Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr.

Unger attributes much of his success to his mentors, Mitchell Goldman, MD and Henry Nelson, MD. He would like to dedicate this honor to his father, Mr. Robert A. Unger, for all of his support.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr.

Unger asserts that he cherishes his roles as a husband and father of four. He enjoys spending time with his loved ones and immersing himself in the beauty of East Tennessee's outdoor offerings. He said that whether it's on the soccer field or in the mountains, lakes, or rivers, he finds solace and rejuvenation in nature. The doctor also volunteers with Knox County Schools.

