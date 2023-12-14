Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market Size To Grow By USD 1.35 Billion From 2023 To 2028 | North America To Account For 40% Of Market Growth- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The orthopedic 3D

printed devices market

size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will

progress at a CAGR of 16.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by application (orthopedic implants, surgical planning, and surgical instruments), type (plastics, nylon, biomaterials, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America

accounts for

40%

of market growth.

The US and Canada are prominent markets in the region. Furthermore,

several professional societies in the region support the use of 3D printing technologies for medical applications.



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market 2024-2028

Continue Reading

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

3D Systems Corp., Biomedical Modeling Inc., Dimension Inx., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, MATERIALISE NV, Medtronic Plc, Osteo3d, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

General Electric Co.: The company offers orthopedic 3D printed devices such as 3D printed hip implants under the brand LimaCorporate.



To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The

orthopedic implants segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

There is a rising use of 3D printing for the fabrication of standard-sized orthopedic implants, patient-matched implants for individuals who have typical bone and joint anatomy, and custom 3D-printed implants for individuals with bone or joint deformities. Furthermore, customized orthopedic 3D printing devices can be manufactured from high-quality and biocompatible materials.



Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018

to 2022"- Technavio

Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver-



Increased demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices

Growing number of orthopedic implant surgeries Rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity

Increased demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices is the key factor driving market growth.

There is a rising use of

3D printing technologies to create patient-specific

devices and surgical instruments by using a patient's own medical imaging. Moreover, the nature of additive layer manufacturing in 3D printing enables clinicians to fabricate custom implants that impart complex shapes and geometric features.

Trend-

A key factor shaping the

orthopedic 3D printed devices

market growth is the rising focus on R&D of 3D bioprinting.





Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a free sample

to gain free access to this information.

Related Reports:

The orthopedic soft tissue repair devices market

is estimated to grow by

USD 6.39 billion

at a

CAGR of 11.28%

between 2023

and 2028.



The

Orthopedic Implants Market

is estimated to grow

by

USD 14,061.6 million

at a

CAGR of 6.62%

between 2022 and 2027.

What are the key data covered in this orthopedic 3D

printed devices market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

orthopedic 3D printed devices market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the

market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about

upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across

North America,

Europe,

Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of orthopedic 3D

printed devices market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by

Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio