Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market Size To Grow By USD 1.35 Billion From 2023 To 2028 | North America To Account For 40% Of Market Growth- Technavio

printed devices market
size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will
progress at a CAGR of 16.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by application (orthopedic implants, surgical planning, and surgical instruments), type (plastics, nylon, biomaterials, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
North America
accounts for
40%
of market growth.
The US and Canada are prominent markets in the region. Furthermore,
several professional societies in the region support the use of 3D printing technologies for medical applications.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market 2024-2028
Company Profile:
3D Systems Corp., Biomedical Modeling Inc., Dimension Inx., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, MATERIALISE NV, Medtronic Plc, Osteo3d, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
General Electric Co.: The company offers orthopedic 3D printed devices such as 3D printed hip implants under the brand LimaCorporate.
Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis
The
orthopedic implants segment
is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
There is a rising use of 3D printing for the fabrication of standard-sized orthopedic implants, patient-matched implants for individuals who have typical bone and joint anatomy, and custom 3D-printed implants for individuals with bone or joint deformities. Furthermore, customized orthopedic 3D printing devices can be manufactured from high-quality and biocompatible materials.
Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market: Driver & Trend:
Driver-
Increased demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices Growing number of orthopedic implant surgeries Rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity
Increased demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices is the key factor driving market growth.
There is a rising use of
3D printing technologies to create patient-specific
devices and surgical instruments by using a patient's own medical imaging. Moreover, the nature of additive layer manufacturing in 3D printing enables clinicians to fabricate custom implants that impart complex shapes and geometric features.
Trend-
A key factor shaping the
orthopedic 3D printed devices
market growth is the rising focus on R&D of 3D bioprinting.
