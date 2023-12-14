Gaza Death Toll Rises To 18,884

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 14 (Petra)-- The death toll from the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank climbed to 18,884 on Thursday with 55,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.The Ministry said, in a press statement, that the confirmed death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 18,600, while the number of deaths in the West Bank has also increased to 284. Furthermore, according to the ministry, there have been approximately 3,430 injuries in the West Bank and 51,000 injuries in Gaza.Over 60 percent of Gaza's homes have been damaged, with over 56,000 fully destroyed and 224,000 partially destroyed, according to the statement.