Interior Minister Inspects Development Project In Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Dec. 14 (Petra)-- Inetrior Minister Mazin Al Farrayeh, on Thursday, visited the Jinsheng International Trade Corporation's ceramic factory in the southern governorate of Karak, 140 kilometres to the south of Amman.Al-Faraiah stated that the factory is an example of how to implement quality control measures at every stage of production while producing a high-quality national product.He also emphasized the significance of ensuring the long-term viability of this investment, in a manner that supports the national economy, fosters the growth of the local community, and creates opportunities.There are 350 employees working in the factory during the current production phase. When all stages and production lines are finished, it is anticipated that the number of employees will quadruple to 750 male and female employees throughout the ensuing production phases.The factory is a Chinese investment worth $100 million over an area of 550 dunums located at the entrance of the Qatraneh region.