Whatsapp: Important Notice For All Android Users

Dec 14 (NewsWire) – Online messaging platform, WhatsApp, has introduced its accounts switching feature to Android users.

According to WhatsApp, Android users can now switch between two accounts on the same device.



Android users can use this feature by going to settings and adding a new account or switching to their other account.



WhatsApp says users can add accounts to their WhatsApp login at the same time and experience two WhatsApp accounts on one device.



With these features, users will be able to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device and they will not need to carry an additional device to use another WhatsApp account.



This is considered a convenient method for users who want to separate their accounts on the same device.

