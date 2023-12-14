Press Release Orange: Transactions Carried Out As Part Of A Share Buyback Program And Outside Of A Liquidity Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release

Paris, 14th December 2023 Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program and outside of a liquidity contract Orange announces that it has purchased treasury shares within the framework of its 2023 share buyback program. These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to long-term incentive plans for corporate officers and senior employees. The long-term incentive plans, which are conditional on presence and performance, were set up with the aim of involving Group key managers in the success of its strategic plan. Name of the issuer : Orange (LEI: 969500MCOONR8990S771)

References of the share buyback program : A description of the program authorised by the Shareholders' General Meeting held on 23 May 2023 (19th resolution) can be found in Orange's 2022 universal registration document (section 6.5)

Securities identifying code : Ordinary shares (ISIN: 0000133308), listed on Euronext Paris / Compartment A

Start date of the program : The 19th resolution of the shareholders' general meeting held on 23 May 2023 was activated at the Board of Directors meeting on 23 May 2023 Cash purchases of shares from 13th to 14th December 2023:

Trading date Type of transaction Number of shares Daily weighted average purchase price (€) Amount (€) 13 December 2023 Purchase 874,441 10.8561 € 9,493,018.94€ 14 December 2023 Purchase 425,559 10.6906 € 4,549,481.05 € Total Purchase 1,300,000 10.8019 € 14,042,499.99 €

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan (( Lead the Future )), built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. (( Lead the Future )) capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

