Suspect On“Most Wanted” List Turns Himself In

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The National Police announced that they arrested Geovanny Anel Vergara Fuentes, who appeared on the list of“The Most Wanted” in the country for the alleged commission of the crimes of intentional homicide and aggravated robbery.

Vergara Fuentes, alias Zaza, voluntarily appeared before the police in the district of Juan Díaz, district of Panama.

According to the Police, Zaza is wanted for his alleged connection to a homicide case that occurred last August 11, in Cerro Viento, Rufina Alfaro district, San Miguelito district.