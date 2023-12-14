John Schneider's Revenuer's Reserve Premium Moonshine Sells Out On Launch Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Schneider's Revenuer's Reserve Premium Moonshine

John Schneider

John Schneider meets with fans at Revenuer's Reserve launch event

John Schneider meets with fans at Revenuer's Reserve launch event

"The Dukes of Hazzard" star's new moonshine brand is available in Original, Blackberry and Apple Pie.

- John Schneider NASHVILLE, TN, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Decades after skyrocketing to fame as“Bo Duke” in the iconic hit series, The Dukes of Hazzard, actor, filmmaker and musician John Schneider launched his long-anticipated premium moonshine, Revenuer's Reserve, on December 12th with an event at Appalachian Distillery in Ripley, West Virginia. The event was such a tremendous success that they sold out of all available stock on the first day."The launch party for John Schneider's Revenuer's Reserve was a tremendous success," says Schneider. "Wonderful people, wonderful product, great memories and best of all we sold out after being on probation since 1979. It sure feels good to have a success in the alcohol business! Uncle Jesse would be very proud."Adds Schenider: "Santa's elves are furiously making more to ship in time for Christmas." Orders can be placed at .Made by master distillers using a century old recipe, John Schneider's Revenuer's Reserve Premium Moonshine is available in Original, Blackberry and Apple Pie.John previously stepped into the hemp space with his John Schneider's CBoD (“C-Bo-D”) product line, featuring his signature Apple Pie Moonshine flavor and scent.In November, Schneider released his latest studio album, We're Still Us, and the new book In the Driver's Seat: Love, Loss & Living with No Regrets. He is also currently starring in the new Christmas comedy Jingle Smells from executive producers Logan Sekulow & Sean Hannity. The family-friendly holiday film's all-star cast also includes Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, The Expendables), Ben Davies (Courageous, War Room), Brad Stine, Jim Breuer (Saturday Night Live), Victoria Jackson (Saturday Night Live) and Dylan Postl (WWE).Order John Schneider's Revenuer's Reserve Premium Moonshine today at .About John Schneider:John's extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard,“Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, along with recurring appearances on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Nip/Tuck, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Dancing with the Stars. As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own movies, including Christmas Cars (2019), Stand On It (2020), Poker Run (2021) and To Die For (2022). He also co-starred with Reba McEntire in Lifetime's 2021 holiday hit, Christmas In Tune, which follows several cross-generational smashes, from Smokey and the Bandit (Burt Reynolds) to Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (Shailene Woodley) and Sydney White (Amanda Bynes). In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and five #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It's also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has since raised more than $8.5 billion dollars for medical research. For more information, visit .

Brian Mayes

Nashville Publicity Group

+1 615-771-2040

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter