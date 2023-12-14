Restore Mobility Announces Strategic Partnership With Pride Mobility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Biddeford, Maine – Restore Mobility , a trusted online family-run business offering an extensive range of mobility products from leading brands, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Pride Mobility, renowned for its cutting-edge recliner lift chairs.

Specializing in mobility solutions, Restore Mobility is set to showcase Pride Mobility's exceptional lift chair collection, emphasizing comfort and innovation. The collaboration aims to offer customers top-tier products that seamlessly blend style and functionality. Additionally, Restore Mobility highlights the diverse offerings from Journey Health and Lifestyle, featuring the So Lite Scooter, Zoomer Chair, Upbed Standard, and Upbed Independence. This partnership reflects Restore Mobility's commitment to providing customers with the best in mobility solutions, offering a curated selection that prioritizes both functionality and style.

“Our core mission is simple yet powerful: ensuring utmost customer satisfaction,” said a spokesperson for Restore Mobility.“Being a small business grants us the opportunity to provide personalized attention and care to each and every customer. We value the essence of simplicity, and we recognize that nothing surpasses the significance of family and well-being.”

Restore Mobility's Pride Mobility Collection expertly showcases the company's extensive range of high-quality mobility solutions, featuring renowned collections like the Jazzy Power Chairs and Go-Go Scooters. Moreover, their luxurious Pride Power Lift Recliners make a significant impact on users' lives due to their innovation, comfort, and durability.

The online mobility product store also offers products from Journey Health and Lifestyle , one of the most sought-after brands in mobility, known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Each of the brand's products has been thoughtfully designed to meet the unique needs of seniors, providing them with the freedom, comfort, and support they deserve.

From Folding Mobility Scooters , portable power wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, lifts, lift chairs, lift beds, and walkers, Restore Mobility's mission is to provide the best prices, exceptional products, and dedicated customer service that prioritizes integrity and honesty. Some of the other benefits of shopping at Restore Mobility include:



Free Gift(s) with Every Purchase

No Sales Tax

Returns within 30 Days (Some items have a 5% to 10% restocking fee)

Free Shipping on All Items Storewide

Responsive 24/7 Customer Service (Phone, Email, and Live Chat)

Lifetime Phone Support and Troubleshooting

Manufacturer's Warranty on All Items Extended Warranties Available at Extra Cost (Cover Accidental Damage)

Restore Mobility invites those interested in seeing a full catalog of its high-quality products to visit its website today, where they can also reach out to its friendly customer service team via phone or email, who are happy to answer any queries.

Restore Mobility is a family-owned business offering a diverse range of mobility products from a hand-selected collection of trusted manufacturers and brands. With personalized attention and care to each and every customer, Restore Mobility is dedicated to connecting people with the tools and equipment that enhance their quality of life.

To learn more about Restore Mobility and its strategic partnership with Pride Mobility, please visit the website at .

Hello there! I'm Evan, proud owner of Restore Mobility, a cherished family-owned business nestled in the beautiful state of Maine. Our core mission is simple yet powerful: ensuring utmost customer satisfaction.

