Intershop named a“Leader” in IDC MarketScape

Intershop was one of 22 vendors evaluated for the report

API-first architecture, advanced AI capabilities through SPARQUE, order management system and multi-store / multi-brand out of the box readiness highlighted as strengths Intershop particularly suitable for companies looking for an agile, AI-centric headless platform Jena, Germany, December 14, 2023 – Intershop Communications AG, a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for manufacturing and wholesale sectors, was recognized as a“Leader” in the IDC MarketScape“Worldwide B2B Digital Commerce Applications for Midmarket Growth 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US50625723, December 2023). Intershop was one of 22 vendors evaluated. The IDC MarketScape report noted the following strengths for Intershop: Full featured with a modular, composable, headless architecture; AI at the heart of commerce; A strong foundation in order management; and Multistore and multibrand ready. According to the report,“Intershop's OMS employs AI-powered decision making to optimize order fulfillment, enabling the seamless integration of in-store and digital purchases while offering automated order routing for enhanced operational efficiency.“ The IDC MarketScape also noted,“Consider Intershop if you are a midmarket or entry enterprise business looking for a full-featured, composable, headless, AI-centric platform from a company with extensive expertise in digital commerce. Intershop may be a good fit if your organization is focused on differentiating via AI- and data-led, tech agility-led, or experience-led commerce strategies.” “The modern, customizable Intershop Commerce Platform excels in leveraging its full capabilities, especially when it comes to an extensive product set and complex requirements across diverse sales channels. Offering maximum flexibility, performance, and many out-of-the-box features, our primary focus is on manufacturers and wholesalers in the upper midmarket who want to be optimally equipped for future growth,” says Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop Communications AG. You can get a free excerpt here .

About IDC MarketScape IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Intershop Communications AG Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world's leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With over 30 years' experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships. Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at .

