OPPO Coloroshack 2023 Finals Wrap Up, Empowering Global Developers With Upgraded Pantanal Platform

OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 Final Demo Event

Nicole Zhang, General Manager of Software Innovation Center, OPPO

OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 attracted more than 200 participants from over 50 countries

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 600 million global monthly active users, ColorOS supports 67 languages, including English, Hindi, Thai, and Indonesian.



