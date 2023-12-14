|
Change in the ANDRITZ Executive Board
GRAZ, DECEMBER 14, 2023.
ANDRITZ and Domenico Iacovelli have mutually agreed upon amicable terms for his resignation effective December 31, 2023. He has played a key role on the Executive Board, overseeing Metals business area.
“We sincerely thank Domenico Iacovelli for his commitment and excellent performance, particularly in the successful restructuring of the Schuler Group, its strategic development into battery technology for the electric vehicle industry and ANDRITZ's entry into the green hydrogen market. I wish him all the best in the next phase of his career,” says Joachim Schönbeck, President and CEO of ANDRITZ GROUP.
Effective January 1, 2024, Joachim Schönbeck will assume the Executive Board responsibilities previously held by Mr. Iacovelli.
ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.
