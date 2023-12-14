India Hits 8-Month High Wholesale Price Inflation Of 0.26% In Nov

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 14 (KNN) For the first time since March 2023 India's wholesale inflation paced out of the deflationary zone as it jumped up to 0.26 per cent in November, as per data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation was at -0.52 per cent in October 2023 and 6.12 percent in November 2022.

At 0.26 per cent, the latest wholesale inflation print is the highest in eight months.

The WPI data comes two days after the statistics ministry said the headline retail inflation fell to

a

three-month low of 5.55 per cent

in November, still down 189 basis points from the 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July. Wholesale inflation has zoomed 149 basis points over the same period.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

(KNN Bureau)