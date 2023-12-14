Policy Changes Needed To Drive Growth For City Gas Distribution

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 14 (KNN) City Gas Distribution (CGD) is a vital engine for growth in India's natural gas industry, however policy challenges and consumer accessibility continue to act as key hurdles, remarked Industry experts at the ET Energyworld's Oil & Gas Annual Summit on Wednesday.

SK Jha, Executive Director & Head of City Gas Distribution at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. urged for a unified policy framework, during a panel discussion titled "City Gas Distribution: Next Growth Frontier for India's Natural Gas Sector."

"The expansion of the CGD network is hindered by the lack of a uniform policy," Jha blamed, identifying a key obstacle to growth.

On the contrary, P Anil Kumar, Executive Director (Gas BU) at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, presented a more optimistic view of the CGD network's future and its potential for significant expansion.

"We are projecting the CGD network to expand to cover 40 per cent by 2030, from the current 20 per cent," Kumar said, suggesting a doubling of the network's coverage in the next decade.

(KNN Bureau)