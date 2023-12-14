COP28 Agreement Implores Countries To Triple Global Installed Capacity Of Renewable Energy

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 14 (KNN)

One of the most important and expected outcome of the COP28 climate meeting is tripling of renewable energy which contributes to additional emission reductions between now and 2030.

It calls upon countries to contribute to tripling of global installed capacity of renewable energy, and doubling of annual improvements in energy efficiency.

Together, these two measures have the potential to avoid emissions of about 7 billion tones of carbon dioxide equivalent between now and 2030, more than all the net result of all the other climate actions being currently taken.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly known as COP28, was the 28 United Nations Climate Change conference, held from 30 November until 12 December at Expo City in Dubai.

The COP28 climate meeting delivered some important outcomes - a first-time acknowledgement of the need to move away from fossil fuels, a first promise to reduce methane emissions, operationalisation and capitalisation of the loss and damage fund, and an agreement on a framework for the global goal on adaptation.

However, like all previous COPs, it still remained an underachiever, unable to measure up to the expectations, particularly in galvanising more ambitious climate action in the immediate term.

Overall there was little in the final agreement to accelerate climate action in the short term.

(KNN Bureau)