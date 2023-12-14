Arts & Crafts Of Himachal To Take Center Stage At Him Mahotsav In Delhi From Dec 17-30

(MENAFN- KNN India) Shimla, Dec 14 (KNN) The Himachal Pradesh government is ready to host the Him Mahotsav in New Delhi from December 17 to 30 to showcase the hilly state's rich crafts, handloom and cuisines and provide a marketing platform for them.

Addressing the reporters in Shimla on Wednesday, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, confirmed that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would inaugurate the mahotsav on December 17.

"The main objective of holding the mahotsav is to provide a platform to artisans and craftsmen to showcase their talent and products at the national and international levels and market them," he added.

Highlighting the state's objective, he said, "Our motto will be to showcase Himahcal's culture, craft and cuisine by way of a fashion show in the national capital. Artisans have been roped in to showcase the traditional Himachali clothing with the help of fashion designers to popularise these."

He said that Him Craft would be the nodal department for the mahotsav while the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and the Rural Development Department would be partners.

He added that there was an immense scope for popularising Himachal's crafts. Him Craft had clocked the highest sales of Rs 2.50 crore among all stalls put up during the G20 Summit in New Delhi earlier this year.



