ADB's $200 Million Loan To Boost Uttarakhand's Climate-Resilient Power Grid

(MENAFN- KNN India) Dehradun, Dec 14 (KNN) The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in a landmark collaboration aimed at bolstering the power infrastructure in Uttarakhand, formalised an agreement for a USD 200 million loan on Wednesday.

According to an official press release, this strategic partnership will channel critical resources towards enhancing the quality, efficiency, and reliability of power supply across the state.

The signatories to the loan agreement for the Uttarakhand Climate Resilient Power System Development Project were Ms. Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, for the Government of India, and Mr. Hoe Yun Jeong, Deputy Country Director and Officer-in-Charge of ADB's India Resident Mission, for ADB, the release said.

While highlighting the project's transformative potential, Ms. Mukherjee affirmed,“The ADB funding for the project will strengthen power system infrastructure and help Uttarakhand in achieving its goal of providing 24x7 power to its residents.”

Mr. Jeong added“The project will enhance the power system network's capabilities, facilitating the seamless integration and transmission of renewable energy to load centers. Simultaneously, it involves upgrading the distribution system to minimize power outages and reduce technical losses.”

The project will modernise Dehradun city's power network infrastructure by introducing an advanced and climate-resilient underground cable system comprising 537 km subterranean cables, 354 ring main units, and 99 compact substations, the release stated.

Recognizing the crucial role of women in rural development, the project will extend its impact to empower women's self-help groups in geographically challenging hilly districts.

By providing these groups with access to renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient technologies, the project aims to promote sustainable livelihoods, economic independence, and social upliftment within these communities.

(KNN Bureau)