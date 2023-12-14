A Symphony Of Flavors: Reflex Launches The Ultimate Sunday Family Brunch Experience

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurgaon, Haryana, India Reflex, Gurgaon's premier upscale restaurant and live entertainment space, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Sunday Family Brunch, commencing from the 17th of December, 2023. This enticing culinary affair promises to redefine the Sunday Family Brunch experience, offering an array of delectable cuisines, including Continental, Pan Asian, Chinese, and North Indian delicacies.



Reflex aspires to elevate Sunday Family brunches into a delightful family affair, curating a diverse menu that caters to a spectrum of palates. Immerse yourself in the culinary mastery of Reflex as you relish a sumptuous selection of dishes, thoughtfully crafted to deliver an unforgettable dining experience. The Sunday Family Brunch is set against the backdrop of Reflex's opulent ambiance, inviting guests to luxuriate in a leisurely afternoon filled with delectable food, refreshing beverages, and lively tunes that complement the overall culinary experience.





The brunch unfolds a captivating journey through a myriad of culinary delights. The celebration of flavors takes center stage as guests are invited to indulge in a diverse array of cuisines, featuring Continental Vegetable Delight and scrumptious Non-Vegetarian offerings that promise to tantalize their taste buds. The experience continues with the fusion of Pan-Asian wonders and the rich tapestry of North Indian delights, creating a harmonious symphony of taste and aroma.





As guests step into Reflex's lavish lifestyle lounge, they are greeted with exquisite dishes and refreshing drinks are meticulously crafted to impress even the most discerning palates, ensuring a culinary experience that is nothing short of extraordinary. This lively atmosphere of the lounge complements the culinary excellence on offer, creating an immersive and unforgettable dining experience. Elegant chandeliers and exceptional wall art adorn the space, providing a visual feast that enhances the overall dining experience Sunday Family brunch becomes more than just a meal - it transforms into a grand celebration of taste, culture, and opulence.





Suman Bharti, Founder at Reflex Restaurant and Brewery , expressed excitement about the new venture, saying, "We believe that Sunday Family brunches should be a delightful experience for families, and our diverse menu aims to cater to every member's taste. The Sunday Family

Brunch is an extension of our commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences, and we invite families to join us for a memorable culinary journey every Sunday."





Reflex looks forward to welcoming families and friends to indulge in the gastronomic delights and warm hospitality of the Sunday Family Brunch. Make Sundays special with Reflex - where great food and great company come together.





About Reflex Gurgaon

Reflex Gurgaon offers luxury decor and ambience which is infused with a 30 foot high ceiling with royal chandeliers and a 15 ft tall LED screen. This place is known for its signature cocktails and world class craft beer in five different styles, from its very own brewery.





Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining also offers exceptional gourmet cuisine and lively entertainment to its guests. Reflex Gurgaon offers Happy Hours all throughout the week from Monday till Thursday. For ladies to make memories with their girly gang, look no further than spending a relaxed wednesday evening at Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining for a quick mid-week fun. Get ready to splurge on a classy evening amidst the aesthetic interiors for a beautiful photo opp at this place; sipping into unlimited cocktails from 8pm onwards. On Sundays, enjoy a subtle evening listening to Pop Retro music with your friends and families.

One can cherish these moments at Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining while grooving to the beats of the DJ music, who will keep you entertained throughout the evening till late night.