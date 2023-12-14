Chief Justice Of India D.Y. Chandrachud Presents Certificate Of Honour To Advocate Dr. Vivek Singh For His Pioneering Legal Contributions

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India During the esteemed Constitution Day celebrations in 2023, at the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of India, Dr. Justice D.Y Chandrachud, presided over a momentous ceremony. The ceremony was graced by the distinguished presence of Mr. Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Senior Advocate R. Venkataramani, the Attorney General of India, esteemed judges of the Supreme Court, Senior Advocate Adish Aggarwala, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, along with other notable senior advocates.





In attendance were also thousands of dignitaries from the legal fraternity, alongside other luminaries hailing from the realms of law and justice. Chief Justice of India, Dr. Justice D.Y Chandrachud, conferred a Certificate of Honour upon Dr. Vivek Singh, an advocate of Supreme Court of India, marking a significant moment of recognition for Dr. Singh's impactful contributions through his book, " The Conflict of Supremacy & Judicial Reforms ".





Honorable Supreme Court judges, eminent Senior Advocates, and other Advocates of Supreme Court graced the event with their presence





The Conflict of Supremacy & Judicial Reforms” delves into crucial aspects of the legal landscape in India. These insightful works offer a comprehensive analysis of the complexities surrounding the conflict of supremacy and propose constructive solutions for judicial reforms. Widely acclaimed within the legal fraternity, this book is seen as invaluable resources that contribute to the on-going discourse on legal reforms and the enhancement of the justice system. This literary work extensively explores pressing concerns pertaining to the collegium system, Public Interest Litigation (PIL), and the intricate dynamics surrounding the conflicts between Parliamentary and Judicial Supremacy.