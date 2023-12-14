Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GTD0) Releases Sekurrelay Enterprise Email Solution For Executives And Management

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
SekurRelay allows business executives to benefit from Sekur's privacy and security features seamlessly using their existing email while the rest of the employees maintain their existing hosting provider The service provides extra protection to senior employees and government officials against Business Email Compromise attacks Sekur plans to offer SekurRelay worldwide through telecom partners like America Movil in Latin America and new partners in the Middle East
Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GTD0) , a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications, recently announced the launch of its SekurRelay Enterprise Email Solution. This new addition to Sekur's existing suite of products allows corporate executives and management to“split” their company email domain in two without migrating the entire company of employees – eliminating a huge roadblock to mass adoption of SekurMail by large corporations and government entities ( ).
SekurRelay simplifies the process for company employees to seamlessly transition their current business email to Sekur's secure and private email platform while maintaining their existing business email domain, such as @company. This innovative solution eliminates the need for enterprise IT departments to...
