Techmediabreaks Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) AI Logistical Platform Chosen By Amazon Mexico For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT) , a technology-driven logistics company powered by its proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning

Fr8App

platform has been selected by Amazon Mexico (Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

again for its logistical solutions. Fr8App uniquely provides a real-time portal for business-to-business (“B2B”) cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the United States, Mexico, and Canada (“USMCA”) region. According to the announcement, Amazon Mexico has chosen Fr8App for the second year in a row to support and assist with navigating the logistic complexities of the high-demand season. The company reported that more than 670 cargo loads have been moved between Amazon distribution centers using Fr8App, solidifying the platform's pivotal role in providing a seamless“flow of goods” across the country for Amazon.“Our commitment to meeting customer's needs and our continuous platform improvements have led to this exciting opportunity,” said Freight Technologies CEO Javier Selgas in the press release.“Amazon's decision to choose Fr8App during their high-demand season validates our capabilities and positions us as the go-to logistics solution for B2B, cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region. We're excited to work for a prominent market leader like Amazon, and we're confident in our ability to meet their stringent standards throughout the year as they continue to expand.”

About Freight Technologies Inc.



Freight Technologies is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App Inc. (“Fr8App”), is a business-to-business, cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMC region powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (“OTR”) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information about the company, please visit

.

