Senate Committee Hears How Drug Shortages Impact Patients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A Senate Committee meeting has revealed that experts are worried about the impact of
critical drug shortages
on the American public. Anderson Cancer Center's Lymphoma Clinical Research program director Dr. Jason Westin recently testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance and told committee members that the United States is facing a shortage of generic cancer drugs.
Westin said generic cancer drugs have been instrumental in saving the lives of many cancer patients, but the country is currently facing a...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SOHM Inc. (OTC: SHMN) are available in the company's newsroom at
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire
(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BioMedWire
San Francisco, CA
415.949.5050 Office
...
BioMedWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN14122023000224011066ID1107599254
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.