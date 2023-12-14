Techmediabreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Enters Into Private Placement Of Convertible Preferred Shares, Warrants Totaling $3M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the sale of its preferred shares and warrants. According to the announcement, the company sold 3,000 nondividend-bearing Series A preferred shares, with a stated value of $1,000 per share; the company also sold warrants to purchase up to 2,857,142 of its common shares. Gross proceeds from the agreements resulted in $3 million before deducting standard fees and offering expenses. The agreement also included an option for investors to purchase up to an additional 3,000 Series A preferred shares and up to an additional 2,857,142 warrants during the six-month period following the execution of the purchase agreements. Joseph Gunnar & Co. LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering, which should close on or about Dec. 15, 2023.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. The company's Flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric, purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high-efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. VMAR's E-Motion and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats result in far greater enhanced performance in general as well as higher speeds, longer range and a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat. For more information about the company, please visit

About TechMediaWire

