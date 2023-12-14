(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis (“MS”), along with subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, is announcing the publication of a peer-reviewed article describing brain target engagement by CNM-Au8(R), the company's lead drug candidate. Coauthored by physician scientists from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Clene, the paper is titled“Evidence of Brain Target Engagement in Parkinson's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis by the Investigational Nanomedicine, CNM-Au8, in the REPAIR Phase 2 Clinical Trials” and was published in the“Journal of

Nanobiotechnology.” The article outlines results from the successful phase 2 REPAIR clinical studies designed to evaluate and measure changes in brain-energy metabolites in multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease when treated with CNM-Au8.

The data indicated a

significant increase in brain NAD+/NADH ratio from baseline, the studies' primary endpoint, following 12 weeks of daily oral dosing of CNM-Au8 with the study concluding that CNM-Au8 treatment resulted in favorable modulation of additional brain energy metabolites that have been shown to be dysregulated in neurodegenerative diseases.

“We believe the 10.4% increase in brain NAD+/NADH ratio to be clinically significant,” said Clene head of medical Dr. Benjamin Greenberg in the press release.“Other groups have shown significant deficits in brain-energy metabolites associated with neurodegenerative disease. For example, brain levels of NAD are deficient in Parkinson's disease, and deficits in brain ATP levels correlate with the Expanded Disability Status clinical scale for multiple sclerosis. Even in healthy aging, the human brain's NAD+/NADH decreases at a rate of loss of approximately half a percent per decade. Elevation of brain NAD+/NADH levels to many times the rate of loss observed in healthy aging is a significant and very promising effect.”

