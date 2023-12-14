420 With CNW - Cultivation, Possession Of Cannabis Is Now Legal, But Ohioans Have Nowhere To Purchase It

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cultivation, Possession Of Cannabis Is Now Legal, But Ohioans Have Nowhere To Purchase It


12/14/2023 2:11:30 PM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Recreational
marijuana sales in Ohio
remain in a state of uncertainty following a recent development that permits adults to cultivate and possess marijuana at home but restricts them from legally purchasing it.

This week, Republican Governor Mike DeWine asked lawmakers to establish guidelines for Issue 2 , the citizen initiative approved by voters in November, in an...

