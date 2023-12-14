GSMI Talent Acquisition Week To Connect The Best Industry Recruiters And Talents

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Talent Acquisition Week By GSMI is hosting three phenomenal events this week namely

the

Social Recruiting Strategies Conference, the

Talent Sourcing Strategies Summit, and the

Employer Branding Strategies Conference, in San Diego. Sourcers, recruiters, talent branders, HR managers & TA leaders, across industry verticals, are all invited to attend this comprehensive event connecting all recruiting sectors on the global spectrum.



These events will feature panel discussions, case studies, and practitioner-to-practitioner sessions that attendees can leverage to gain in-depth knowledge about the latest recruiting industry trends, suitable candidates, tools and technology, and more. Learn the intricacies of recruitment marketing and tips to acquire the best industry talents to build a robust team. Attendees can connect and collaborate with the top TA & HR representatives and learn from their professional journeys.



The Talent Acquisition Week 2024 offers:



TA professionals can leverage networking opportunities to explore sourcing, employer branding, recruiting, and more

Get insights, tips, and strategies from fellow TA practitioners for improving recruitment quality and candidate experiences

Avail actionable tips and suggestions from eminent leaders conducting panel discussions and speaker sessions at the #TA Week 2024

Learn the best employer branding techniques for building a great work team

Get the best content tips to upgrade a company's reputation Understanding the best criteria for hiring and sourcing the most suitable candidates

TA leaders and HR pros will host speaker sessions discussing the most vital topics of the recruitment arena and the best methods of recruitment and retention. This event offers the best platform for promising talent to be discovered. TA leaders can provide clear and effective recruitment information to an immersive audience. Fellow participants can develop long-term industry relations and get the best strategies for recruitment from fellow attendees.

To know more, please visit



