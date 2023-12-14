Investornewsbreak Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Names Seasoned Veteran As New Director

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, has announced Nicolas Darveau-Garneau as the newest member of the company's board of directors. An artificial intelligence (“AI”) and digital transformation expert with more than 25 years of experience, Darveau-Garneau is Google's chief evangelist; in that role, he has worked with the C-suites of more than 800 of Google's top customers as they have strategized their digital transformation. In addition, Darveau-Garneau served as chief strategy and growth officer at Coveo, a leading AI company. He has also cofounded several internet companies, three of which he sold. During his career, Darveau-Garneau gained invaluable experience as a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. and a senior equity analyst at Sanford

C.

Bernstein, a top-ranked Wall Street company. He currently serves on the board of directors for the TMX Group (TMX: X) , iA Financial Group (TSX: IAG) , Alida and the Institute of Corporate Directors.“On behalf of our board, I am very pleased to welcome Nicolas Darveau-Garneau as a new director,” said McEwen Mining chair and chief owner Rob McEwen in the press release.“I

look forward to working with Nicolas; he brings valuable expertise as a seasoned digital entrepreneur and insights into how McEwen Mining could utilize today's technologies to improve the way we operate and to seize opportunities to grow.”



To view the full press release, visit

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit .

IBN