Investornewsbreak RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL), R3 Merge Expertise, Leading Technology To Offer Next-Gen Baas Solution

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RYVYL (NASDAQ: RVYL) and R3, a leading provider of enterprise distributed ledger technology (“DLT”) software and services for the financial sector, today announced their collaboration to offer businesses a groundbreaking blockchain-as-a-service (“BaaS”) solution that enables streamlined and secure digital transformation. The collaboration marks the arrival of a leading-edge BaaS platform,“RYVYL Block,” designed to be an innovative and cost-effective solution, simplifying the adoption of blockchain technology for businesses in banking, payments and high-volume processing environments.“We're excited about the prospects our partnership unlocks for businesses seeking agile and secure blockchain solutions,” said Fredi Nisan, co-founder and CEO of RYVYL.“By merging RYVYL's expertise with R3's leading distributed ledger technology, we're setting a new standard for accessible, secure and transformative blockchain services.”

About RYVYL Inc.

RYVYL is revolutionizing global payments: Its leading-edge blockchain ledger-based platform offers a seamless and secure payment experience tailored for the diverse and ever-evolving global market. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, RYVYL ensures unparalleled security, transparency and immutability in all transactions.

