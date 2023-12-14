Investornewsbreak Progressive Care Inc.'S (RXMD) Pharmcorx Collaborates To Expand Medicare Advantage OTC Benefits

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Progressive Care (OTCQB: RXMD) , a personalized health care services and technology provider, today announced that its PharmcoRx pharmacy subsidiary entered an agreement with ProHealth Connect LLC, aiming to extend over-the-counter product (“OTC”) benefits provided by health insurance plans to qualifying members nationwide. Under the partnership, the OTC benefits offered by Medicare Advantage (“MA”) plans such as United, Humana, Devoted, Sharecare, and more, enabling their members to purchase OTC health care products and medicines using their plan benefits, are now accepted at all PharmcoRx pharmacies.“We are thrilled to further expand the access to valuable OTC benefits for our pharmacy customers, enabling them to purchase their over-the-counter products and medications from us when they have their prescriptions filled,” said Dr. Pamela Roberts, chief operating officer of Progressive Care.“Through our participation in these valuable OTC benefit programs, we have the potential to expand awareness of PharmcoRx pharmacies and further serve the needs of millions of Medicare Advantage members as part of our ongoing commitment to community-centric services.”

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care, through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of third-party administration (“TPA”), data management, COVID-19-related diagnostics and vaccinations, 340B contracted pharmacy services, prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (“MTM”), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management. Progressive Care became a subsidiary of NextPlat Corp.(NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) on July 1, 2023.

