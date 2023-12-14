Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Deployment Of Latest Generation ASR To Historic Memphis Hotel

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has deployed its new fifth-generation K5 ASR

at an historic luxury hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. The updated, redesigned robot provides a safer lodging experience for guests, staff and visitors.

According to the announcement, the KSCP ASR will patrol parking areas around the hotel, providing key notifications regarding any threats and allowing security personnel to respond quickly when assistance is needed. The K5 ASR will also provide a unique experience for guests as it welcomes people to the property. The robot can be programmed to greet individuals with customized messages, informing visitors that the property is monitored by the most sophisticated security technology available.

“Security in hospitality encompasses a hotel's building and grounds as well as its guests, employees, visitors and day users,” the company stated in the press release.“Operators and administrators must follow an integrated approach when adding ASRs, observing all aspects of security to ensure the optimal combination of organizational, technical and physical measures to prevent and respond in a timely manner to any dangerous situation.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom

