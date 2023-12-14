Investornewsbreaks Arway.Ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) Unveils Updated Version Of AI-Powered 3D Spatial Navigation Mapping

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ARway (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) , an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, has released version 2.7 of its proprietary solution. According to the announcement, the new release is a“significant leap forward” in its spatial-mapping capabilities. The updated version features a new enhanced AI-powered process that automatically creates 3D spatial maps from 2D floor plans; the platform can accommodate 400,000-plus square feet of space and allows for the creation of centimeter-precise digital twins, which can be connected for seamless navigation across multiple floors and areas. In addition, the updated version includes updated toolbar and help options; upgraded floor-plan peg adjustments; location directory category and subcategory updates; a map connector update; and a large-scale, floor-plan compatibility upgrade.“The upgrades in version 2.7 significantly enhance ARway's market competitiveness,” said the company in the press release.“By offering a solution that is not only more powerful but also easier to use, ARway is positioned to attract a larger customer base. The automation of 3D map creation and the expansion of the platform's capabilities are key factors in driving the company's growth and profitability.”

About ARway

ARway is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”) providing an array of augmented-reality (“AR”) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code, no-beacon IPNN (“IPNN”) allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross-platform solution on both iOS and Android. ARway's technology is optimized for mobile devices and AR glasses, including Apple's Vision Pro and Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes the Web Creator Studio, the

ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for

iOs and

Android. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

