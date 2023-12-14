Moci Plans To Import Fuel Via Pipeline

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) plans to import petroleum products bypipeline and has asked importers to share their views and suggestions in this regard.

Acting commerce and industry minister NooruddinAzizi chaired a meeting attended by representatives of petroleum products importing companies and members of the Prices Control Commission regarding the import of petroleum products via pipeline.

Azizi told the meeting:“Based on the proposals fromtraders, we have decided to have your opinions aboutthe import of petroleum products to the countrythrough pipeline and it will not be specific to one country.”

Participants shared their views and welcomed the initiative and promised to cooperate and support themove.

Officials of the Prices Control Commission also shared their views regarding the prices in the market and discussed the process of fixing the rates of goods and commodities in the market.

After listening to the participants, the acting minister said the transfer of petroleum products via pipeline would not affect the country's revenue and the project's implementation would resolve the issue traffic congestion at ports.

