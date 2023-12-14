Economic Commission Addresses Herat Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Economic Affairs Commission has addressed proposals including the construction of the Hashmi Bridge Substation, a 220 KV single circuit transmission line from Noorul Jihad Substation to Hashmi Bridge Substation, and the 220 KV Mobile Substation Project in western Herat province, according to a statement on Thursday.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Economic Commission convened at the Marmarin Palace to discuss key agenda items.

These projects, totaling a $25 million investment, were provisionally approved and forwarded to the Ministry of Water and Energy for further evaluation. Upon completion, the Hashmi Bridge projects will connect 120 kilovolt electricity from Turkmenistan to Herat province.

Additionally, 77 Turkish and Zolaristan companies presented a 22.75 megawatt solar power generation project in Sarubi district, Kabul province, which received preliminary approval and was sent to the Ministry of Water and Energy for further review.

Towards the end of the session, the commission extensively discussed trucks entry and scales fees associated with the World Food Programme in Afghanistan. Following thorough deliberation, it was decided that trucks transporting humanitarian aid under the World Food Program would be exempt from scale and entry fees.

Private transport companies delivering humanitarian aid in partnership with the World Food Programme will be responsible for these fees. Furthermore, the World Food Programme was urged to purchase the goods produced in Afghanistan.

