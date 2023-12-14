Make The World Fall In Love With Zhenjiang: Opening A Window To The Connected World

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On November 28th to 29th, the“Phoenix Observation: Making the World Fall in Love with Zhenjiang” online international communication event was successfully held, paying tribute to the 45th anniversary of the reform and opening-up.

During the event, the heads of the all Phoenix platforms, as well as the chief editor of Phoenix Overseas New Media Platform, conducted research visits to companies and projects such as Yuyue Medical, Wanxin Optical, the Yuguang Integrated Industry Park, Zhenjiang Museum, and the former British Consulate General. They provided an up-close interpretation of Zhenjiang's all-round development and the achievements of reform and opening-up under the theme of“getting things moving” in the city.

City development needs an“international standard.”







Zhenjiang, located at the intersection of the Yangtze River and the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, is an important port and tourist city in Jiangsu Province. Despite being in the highly competitive southern Jiangsu region, Zhenjiang has always had a strong sense of not wanting to fall behind.

Looking towards a new stage of development, Zhenjiang regards international communication as an important part of enhancing its soft power. In this regard, Ma Minglong, the Secretary of the Zhenjiang Municipal Party Committee, has publicly stated the city's goal of building a multidimensional and three-dimensional external communication framework to make the city famous as the“innovation and entrepreneurship hub” and the“scenic garden city.”







How to make the world fall in love with Zhenjiang?







Regarding exchanges with Japan, Zhenjiang has the Yihe Memorial Stele, China-Japan Friendship Plum Blossom Garden, paintings by Sesshu, poems by Yoshitsune and Abe no Nakamaro, and stories from the Three Kingdoms period. Regarding exchanges with South Korea, Zhenjiang has the Exhibition Hall of Historical Materials of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea, poems by Choi Chi-won and Yi Gyu-hwan. Regarding exchanges with the United States, Zhenjiang has the former residence of Pearl S. Buck and the Chongshi Girls' School. Regarding exchanges with Europe, Zhenjiang has the former site of the British Consulate General, Marco Polo's travelogue, and the“Chinese Garden” in Mannheim, Germany.







In addition to visiting places that showcase Zhenjiang's natural landscapes and historical culture, such as the Zhenjiang Guogai Noodle Museum, Zhenjiang Museum (former British Consulate General), and Jiaoshan Stele Forest, the event also visited Yuyue Medical, Wanxin Optical, Wufengshan Yangtze River Bridge, Zhenjiang Port Group Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Provincial Communications Engineering Group Co., Ltd.







The global aspirations of large enterprises like Yuyue Medical and Wanxin Optical, the challenges overcome in constructing the Wufengshan Yangtze River Bridge, which is the first large-span combined road-rail suspension bridge in China, and the significant contributions made by Zhenjiang Port Group Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Provincial Communications Engineering Group Co., Ltd. in jointly building the“Belt and Road Initiative” all represent the ambition of Zhenjiang and its people to make progress and strive for excellence. These progressive city business cards and urban characteristics have collectively formed a grand narrative of Zhenjiang's international communication highlights over the past 45 years of reform and opening-up.







Relying on the concentrated focus of various forms on the entire range of Phoenix TV, website, screen, and publication platforms, this event not only deeply explores and packages the stories of Zhenjiang's modern development and its competition for excellence but also helps shape a complete, consistent, and strong impression of Zhenjiang as a modern city. Furthermore, on the basis of building a multidimensional and three-dimensional external communication framework, it will make the city image of the“innovation and entrepreneurship hub” and the“scenic garden city” famous far and wide.

To innovate, one must adhere to principles, and achieving harmony is just as important as unity. As Zhenjiang spreads its wings in the face of the online trend, each beautiful aspect unearthed by the city represents both the comforting warmth and the cutting-edge development that keeps pace with the times. Ultimately, these aspects will converge to form a three-dimensional and warm city image.