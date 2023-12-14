Academic Fiesta At DPS-MIS

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) DPS-Modern Indian School conducted the second edition of its academic fiesta, Melange – A Fusion of Learning Experiences, for grades I–V.

In line with the directives of the National Education Policy 2020 and the Sustainable Development Goals and in a bid to transcend traditional textbook education, the event brought students, teachers, and parents together.

The event showcased a diverse range of activities designed to foster experiential learning. From interactive science experiments, mathematical displays, STEM activities, robotic and AI activities, language games and cultural displays to historical reenactments, students were engaged in hands-on experiences that went beyond the theoretical concepts taught and encouraged them to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios.

At the formal event that flagged off the fiesta, chief guest school director Rocky Fernandes and guests of honour directors Gopi Varadhan and Harish Kanjani and principal Asna Nafees emphasised the importance of experiential learning in shaping well-rounded individuals prepared for the challenges of the future.

A choral performance by the students and a skit that paid tribute to the pioneers of hands-on learning and experiential learning were highlights of the formal event.

The fiesta served as a testament to the school's dedication to providing students with an education that extends beyond textbooks, fostering a spirit of curiosity and a lifelong love for learning, a statement added.

