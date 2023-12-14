MES Admin Staff Enjoy Picnic

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Administration Section of MES Indian School organised a staff recreational programme recently at Semaisma Park and Beach. A total of 55 staff members, led by principal Dr Hameeda Kadar participated in the picnic which featured fun games. Administration and Facilities head Mohammed Rashid and HR co-ordinator Syedda Umme Salma co-ordinated the event.

