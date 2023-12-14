(MENAFN- 3BL) The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) recently announced that its CEO, Amina Razvi, will leave the organization on December 29, 2023. This decision was made in mutual agreement between Amina and the Board of Directors as the organization enters a new phase of growth and expansion to adjacent product categories. The Board is now looking for a successor to fill this role.

In her blog post, Tamar Hoek, Senior Policy Director Sustainable Fashion, Solidaridad, and Chair of the SAC Board, has shared insights on this change and the opportunities that lie ahead for the SAC. You can read her blog post titled "In Light of the Transition News for Outgoing CEO Amina Razvi, Board Chair Tamar Hoek Details What's Worth Celebrating and the Potential Ahead for the SAC ."