(MENAFN- 3BL) On Friday, December 8, 2023, AEG's ASCSC Foundation hosted its 10th annual Women in Entertainment Luncheon in Carson, CA. where more than 300 women and men from the film, television, music, sports, and fashion industries gathered to celebrate the empowerment of women and to honor industry leaders who are making a difference.

This year's event honored Tina Perry, President of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Earvin“Magic” Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises, as“Inspiration Award” recipients for their outstanding dedication to supporting women in the sports and entertainment industries and for giving hope and inspiration to others.

“Our goal with the Women in Entertainment Luncheon is to provide a forum where women leaders can transfer their knowledge and experience to help advance the careers of other women,” said Tamala Lewis, Senior Director of Community Affairs and Foundation at AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park Center. "I feel incredibly blessed and proud to be a part of an organization like AEG that continues to engage and support events like the luncheon which provides a forum to women pursuing careers in the film, television, music, sports and fashion industries.”

In addition to inspiring keynotes and an in-depth panel discussions, the luncheon featured a special tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with a Salute to the Women Hip Hop whose '90s dance moves brought new style to music videos and concerts as hip hop rose to mainstream prominence. The dancers in attendance included Debra, Pluke, Nikita, Tee,Carolyn Brown, Merylin Mitchell, Shane Johnson-Bobb, Saleema Mubaarak, Tamala Lewis, Donielle Artese, Jossie Harris Thacker, Latisha“Tish” Oliver, Laurie Ann Gibson, Leslie Segar“Big Lez” and Tanika Ray.

The event featured remarks by Dan Beckerman, President & CEO, AEG; Qiana Conley Akinro, Senior Executive Director, Recording Academy Los Angeles Chapter; Tamala Lewis, Senior Director Community Affairs & Foundation, Dignity Health Sports Park; Nwaka Onwusa, The Hip Hop Museum; and Katie Pandolfo, General Manager, Dignity Health Sports Park. This year's speakers included Christy Castillo Butcher, SVP, Sofi Stadium and Hollywood Park Programming; Michele Kajiwara, SVP Sales, Premium & Event Services, AEG; Donyell Kennedy-Mccullough, Dawnn Lewis, Grammy, BMI, American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers & NAACP Award Winning Singer/Songwriter/Actress; SVP, Talent Relations & Casting for Revolt; Inc.; Kiesha Nix, VP Charitable Affairs Los Angeles Lakers & Lakers Youth Foundation; Brieane Olson, CEO, PacSun; Pat Shields, CEO of Black Dot, LLC; Bernardina Vargas, CEO & Editor-In-Chief of The La Fashion Magazine; Johnnie Walker, Founder and CEO of National Association of Black Female Executives in Music and Entertainment.

The 10th Anniversary Women in Entertainment Luncheon was presented by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Coca Cola, the Los Angeles Lakers, City National Bank, Corazón and McBride Sisters Collection, and held in conjunction with the National Association of Black Female Executives in Music and Entertainment, Inc. (NABFEME Los Angeles) and Women Helping Women in Entertainment.

AEG's ASCSC Community Foundation, a 501c(3) organization was established to provide financial and in-kind support for educational, recreational and social service programs which improve the lives of young people in the Greater Southern California region. The foundation has a particular focus on serving the area immediately surrounding Dignity Health Sports Park, located in the City of Carson. The Dignity Health Sports Park staff spends countless hours giving back to our community every year through programs, events, scholarships and youth ticket donations.