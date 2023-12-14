The Albertsons And Mrbeast Collab That Has People Talking

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Progressive Grocer .

By Lynn Petrak .

Albertsons' Safeway banner collaborated with digital creator and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, AKA MrBeast , on a challenge called "Survive in a Grocery Store." The episode features a contestant who wins $10,000 for each day he lives inside a Safeway store, provided he also chooses $10,000 worth of products to give to a local charity.

