The Albertsons And Mrbeast Collab That Has People Talking

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Progressive Grocer .
By Lynn Petrak .
Albertsons' Safeway banner collaborated with digital creator and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, AKA MrBeast , on a challenge called "Survive in a Grocery Store." The episode features a contestant who wins $10,000 for each day he lives inside a Safeway store, provided he also chooses $10,000 worth of products to give to a local charity.
See full article on Progressive Grocer
