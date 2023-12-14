Bath & Body Works Named One Of America's Greatest Workplaces For Diversity By Newsweek

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 14, 2023 /3BL/ - Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

Newsweek partnered with data research firm Plant-A Insights for their second annual list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. For this large-scale study, the data firm interviewed over 223,000 employees in the U.S. and collected over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and other subjects at both their own companies and others they were familiar with.

“We're honored to be recognized on this important list,” says Kelie Charles, Chief Diversity Officer for Bath & Body Works.“We know that diversity, equity and inclusion make us stronger-it's one of our core values. We strive every day to ensure everyone feels they belong and to foster an inclusive culture where everyone feels valued for who they are, as they are.”

In addition to making Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:



America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans by Newsweek

America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek

World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Women A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

For more information about Bath & Body Works' people and culture, visit bbwinc/people.

