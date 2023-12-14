American Airlines Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

(MENAFN- 3BL) FORT WORTH, Texas, December 14, 2023 /3BL/ - American Airlines has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the first time, one of only two passenger airlines included in the Index. American also returns to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the third year in a row.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

“Inclusion on the DJSI World recognizes our work to improve the reliability of our operation, invest in our team members and operate more sustainably,” said American's CEO Robert Isom.“We are honored to be recognized for our progress.”

Industry-leading operational reliability



American leads the industry in on-time departures year-to-date and major U.S. network competitors in completion factor. Based on a sampling of approximately 3 million customer surveys, American's Likelihood to Recommend (LTR) score - a key satisfaction indicator - reached a record high in 2022.

Investing in team members



In 2023, the airline reached a four-year agreement with its pilots, represented by the Allied Pilots Association (APA), which will deliver more than $9 billion of compensation and quality-of-life benefits to American's 15,000 pilots. American received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Enhancing our sustainability efforts



American led the industry by setting the first 2035 carbon intensity target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

More recently, American entered into an innovative offtake agreement for an advanced form of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to be produced by Texas-based Infinium. American's offtake agreement is a critical enabler of further investment in Infinium's work to produce SAF from waste carbon dioxide and renewable power. American also signed on as the inaugural customer of Graphyte, a carbon removal startup backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which is pioneering a method of permanent carbon removal that uses significantly less energy and at a substantially lower cost, relative to existing carbon removal approaches.

The full results and list of Index constituents are available online .

American's 2022 Sustainability Report provides updates on the company's strategy and progress on key issues over the past year. It affirms American's focus on the sustainability issues most important to its business and stakeholders, including climate change, customer and team member safety, team member professional development and customer service.

More information on American's sustainability strategy is available at aa/esg .

