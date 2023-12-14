(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Newtopia is honored to partner with Heartland Whole Health Institute on a landmark primary prevention and high-impact healthcare reform initiative



NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF ), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow and reverse chronic disease, is pleased to announce the company's collaboration with philanthropist Alice Walton's Heartland Whole Health Institute on a community approach to intervene in preventable chronic diseases by offering Newtopia's habit change platform as a no-cost health benefit to participants.



Earlier today, Heartland Whole Health Institute (HWHI), a nonprofit founded in 2019 by philanthropist Alice Walton, announced

the organization's alliance with Newtopia and Community Clinic on the Whole Health Coaching Project (the Project). HWHI works with health systems, communities, policymakers, and employers to redesign care delivery and payment models to improve health and reduce costs.

The Project has commenced with patients of Community Clinic, a large primary care provider with nearly 20 locations in two counties.

Patients have been identified through biometric and diagnostic data indicating they suffer from type-2 diabetes, hypertension or obesity.

The Project, which will run for 12 months once enrollment is capped, aims to increase member or patient activation and engagement, improve health, and reduce costs of care while simultaneously increasing desired utilization by closing gaps in care. It is positioned to expand to other providers and employers in the region, home to a population of more than 500,000 people, and offers a blueprint for the deployment of scalable, value-based primary prevention efforts with large/national employers, payors, and providers across the United States.

"We are honored that HWHI has placed their trust in us to deliver on the success of their vision for a healthier Northwest Arkansas," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "Given Newtopia's evidence-based efficacy and proven, peer-reviewed results, we anticipate that our personalized health coaching will have a strongly beneficial impact on all areas of the triple aim in the region:

improving population health, reducing cost of care, and enhancing the patient/member experience."



As noted by HWHI's founder, Alice Walton in their press release announcing the Project, "The success of our vision relies on the connections we build and the change we seek with likeminded community partners."

Ruby Continued "Newtopia is proud to be one of those partners, working alongside HWHI, Community Clinic and others to help individuals in need take charge of their health and live their fullest, most meaningful lives."

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform

leverages genetic,

social,

and

behavioral

insights to

create

individualized

prevention

programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia

delivers

sustainable

clinical

and

financial

outcomes.

Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU)

and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB:

NEWUF ).

To

learn

more,

visit

newtopia ,

LinkedIn

or

X.

