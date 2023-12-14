Joe Poletto's Infamous TV Relaunches With New Content And Streaming Options

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The curated channel features Mob TV, Thriller TV, and Conspiracy TV Programming

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Poletto , veteran media executive, and partner

Terence Winter, writer and producer (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire), have teamed up to launch Infamous TV, a new and free streaming channel featuring the most essential organized crime, sci-fi, and horror content spanning niche classics and thrilling documentaries, all handpicked for prime binging.

Joe Poletto + Terence Winter have teamed up to launch Infamous TV, a free streaming channel featuring classic and new sci-fi, horror, and mob content.

Continue Reading

With a vast library of classic and cult titles including Night of the Living Dead, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Fantastic Planet, One Step Beyond, The Man with the Golden Arm, and American Mobster, viewers can dive into film-buff approved content 24 hours a day.

"There's a huge market for classic sci-fi, horror, and mob-related titles and programming," says Joe Poletto , Founder. "We've assembled a team of film and television aficionados who hand-select each title for a binge-worthy programming experience."

Infamous TV has already gained a wide following of dedicated viewers across Plex, Netgem (UK), and Rewarded TV, as well as several other streaming channels and devices including LG, TCL, Cineverse, Sooka, Xiaomi, and Freebie throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia.



"We've definitely found great streaming homes for our library of content and that's helped us increase our viewership exponentially," says Poletto. "We like to think of our programming as a weekend matinee-vintage and modern classics designed for you to reminisce, rediscover, or uncover for the first time. Many of these gems have been forgotten-but we're digging them up for you."

Viewers can access and watch Infamous TV programs from their computer, smart phone, tablet, or preferred streaming device any time of day. Simply tune-in and watch, or search Infamous' schedule for upcoming shows and features.

"It's a vintage experience with all the convenience of modern technology," says Poletto. "We wanted to create a unique and compelling channel unlike any other, and we've succeeded in presenting content that satisfies the film-buff in all of us."

Stream Infamous TV now on Plex , Netgem (UK), and Rewarded TV and discover something underworld, off-world, and under suspicion-all in one place.

About Joe Poletto

Joe Poletto is a philanthropist and media executive whose work has brought him to the forefront of the television, Internet, music, and entertainment industries. In 2005, Poletto founded Indie Global, a media, advertising, and technology company. In 2019, he founded Asterlight , an independent production company focused on developing nonfiction and scripted projects. Poletto is also the founder of Blue Rose Music , an independent record label based in Nashville, TN, as well as NorCal Oaks and Blue Rose Foundation , both charitable foundations helping children succeed.

Media Contact:

Justin J. Murphy

[email protected]



SOURCE Infamous TV