Feldspar Market Size To Grow By USD 888.49 Million From 2023 To 2028 | APAC Is Estimated To Contribute 51% To The Market Growth- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Feldspar Market 2024-2028

Feldspar Market 2024-2028:

Company Analysis

Asia Mineral Processing Co. Ltd:

The company offers feldspar products such as sodium feldspar and potassium feldspar.

Segmentation

Type

The

plagioclase feldspar segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving

the growth of this segment is the noteworthy

penetration of plagioclase feldspar in several applications and its distinctive qualities.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for

plagioclase feldspar in the automotive and construction industries is a significant factor driving the growth of the market.



Geography

APAC

is estimated to

contribute

51%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

China and Japan are some of the main countries that have contributed significantly to market growth in this region. Moreover, mining companies have been playing a significant part in feldspar production which has led to the APAC region being one of the world's largest producers of feldspar. In addition, China's growth is expected to be driven by high demand from the glass and ceramic industry. This has, therefore led to strong growth in the APAC market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist feldspar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the

market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the feldspar market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of feldspar market companies

