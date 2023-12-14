Falvey Announces Retirement Of Daryl Mackay

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group, a specialty MGA, announces the retirement of Daryl Mackay, Chief Relationship Officer, effective December 31, 2023. After an illustrious insurance career most notably with 27 years at JLT, and the past 6 years at Falvey, Mackay has decided to retire from his current role, and will subsequently transition into a board position at Falvey.

Mackay has played a pivotal part in the growth and success of Falvey, leading the company first as a broker partner while at JLT and eventually as a key executive of the organization. Under his guidance, Falvey has achieved market and product expansion, and further developed its London presence with the hire of Emma Clack, Falvey's Vice President, Operations. Mackay's unwavering commitment to service excellence and strategic partnerships has been instrumental in positioning Falvey as a leader in the industry.

Mike Falvey, President & CEO, comments, "From the early days when we were charting the course for Falvey to the present, Daryl's unwavering dedication, strategic acumen, and leadership have been indispensable. His impact on Falvey, our team, and me personally, has been immeasurable. I want to express my sincere appreciation for the commitment, and the exceptional contributions he has made to Falvey. Congratulations, Daryl, and best wishes for a fulfilling and joyful retirement."

More news to follow regarding updates to Falvey's board of directors and executive team in January.

