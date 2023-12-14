Now Indians Can Visit Masai Mara Safari Without Visa As Kenya Changes Rules

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Come January 1, 2024, Kenya will remove visa requirements for international visitors. The move is likely to boost the country's crucial tourism sector, offering visitors hassle-free travel to experience wildlife safaris and beach holidays.

President William Ruto made this announcement during an event commemorating Kenya's 60th anniversary of independence from the United Kingdom“It is no longer necessary for anyone from any corner of the globe to bear the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya,” Ruto said make the entry process easier, Kenya is introducing a digital platform for electronic travel authorisation, which will eliminate the need for visa applications.

Notably, the Kenyan government previously lifted visa restrictions for citizens of other African Union (AU) member states, aligning with the AU's initiative to promote visa-free travel across the continent.

What you can explore in Kenya?

One of the biggest attractions is Masai Mara Safari. Apart from that, you can also explore Simba Safari,

Tembo Safari, Twiga Safari, and othersMaasai MaraMaasai Mara National Reserve, a wildlife destination in southwestern Kenya, captivates with sweeping landscapes and abundant wildlife. Witness the awe-inspiring Great Migration, where millions of wildebeest and zebras traverse the plains, making it a truly spectacular experience SafariSimba Safari, which is named after Swahili word for 'lion', is a perfect tour if you are hoping to see the Big Cat. The safari starts in Amboseli, where you can catch glimpses of Mt. Kilimanjaro, then traversing through Lake Nakuru, famous for its vibrant flamingos, you finally reach the plains of Masai Mara.

Tembo SafariThe Tembo Safari allows you to explore Kenya's varied landscapes and cultures in just 2 weeks. Starting in Nairobi, venture through Aberdare forests, reaching the wild terrains of Samburu and Shaba reserves.

Earlier this year, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam introduced visa-free travel.



