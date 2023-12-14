Parliament Security Breach: RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal Tried To Climb Lok Sabha Speaker's Podium Amid Protest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) lone MP Hanuman Beniwal tried to climb the Speaker's podium in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The incident happened as opposition members raised slogans against the government over the Parliament security breach incident that happened on Wednesday to news agency PTI, opposition members trooped into the Well of the House soon after the proceedings of the House resumed at 2 pm after an adjournment earlier in the day Opposition raised slogans, demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over the security breach opposition members raised slogans, Hanuman Beniwal, who was standing next to the Secretary General's chair, allegedly tried to scale the Speaker's podium which is several feet high READ: Parliament security breach: Who are the six accused? What govt planning next? | Top 10 updatesB Mahtab, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the House till 3 pm after the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution suspending five Congress MPs for the remainder of the session for disrupting proceedings. They were earlier named by Speaker Om Birla.A total of 13 MPs were suspended from Parliament on Thursday for the remainder of the winter session - 14 from the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for \"unruly conduct\" included: Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subrahmanyam S Venkatesan and Manickam Tagore member Derek O'Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Winter Session for his \"unruly behaviour\" and \"misconduct\" in the House. O'Brien was demanding a discussion on the issue of breach in Parliament security a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two people on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

