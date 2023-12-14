UK's Metro Bank Down, Leaving Customers Without Access To Their Accounts: Report

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "UK's Metro Bank experienced widespread outrage on Thursday, rendering online services and mobile apps inaccessible. Thousands of customers left without account access. Concerns escalate over the impact and duration of the disruption, Insider Paper reported on X.(developing story...)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.