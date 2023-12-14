Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police Special Cell Gets 7-Day Remand Of Four Accused Persons

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Thursday sent the four accused who breached the security of Parliament to 7 days of police remand. The court has given 7-day remand to the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The Special Cell had asked for
15-day remand of the accused, but the court approved 7 days. Delhi Police Special Cell got 7-day custody of all the four accused Delhi Police moved the Patiala House Court, seeking a 15-day remand for the four accused persons in the security breach case, the latter granted a remand of 7 days to the Special Cell Shrivastava, lawyer for Delhi Police said, \"We had requested for 15 days police custody remand which had been considered by the court and the court had been kind enough to grant seven days police custody remand...\"
Meanwhile, labelling the security breach as a fallout of a \"well-planned conspiracy\", Delhi Police said it was an \"attack on the Parliament of India\".The four accused persons -- Neelam, Amol, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan -- were produced before the Patiala House Court while Delhi Police filed a remand plea details of the incident, in which two unidentified men jumped into the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour from the visitors' gallery and set off smoke cans that they hid in their shoes, Delhi Police stated in an official release, \"All accused yesterday entered the Parliament using visitor passes and jumped from the gallery, which resulted in the hindrance during the Parliament proceedings.\"\"They used smoke canisters which they carried into the parliament veiled in their shoes,\" the police added the proceedings in court, the counsel for the police submitted, \"The accused carried a pamphlet that showed and declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a missing person, adding whoever finds him would be paid a cash reward from the Swiss bank. The accused projected the PM as a proclaimed offender.\"The police stated in their plea that the accused needed to be taken to Lucknow, Mumbai and Mysore for custodial interrogation.\"We need them to take to Lucknow, Mumbai and Mysore since we need their custodial interrogation,\" Delhi Police stated in its plea.\"We have shown the court the grounds, following which the court gave us 7-day police custody (of the four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case),\" said public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava to Special Cell sources, \"A day after a massive security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack in the Lok Sabha all the accused are giving rote answers to the investigation team of the cell.\"\"After listening to the answers to the questions given by the accused, it seems that they had already made preparations as to what to answer when the police interrogate them when they are caught,\" stated the sources the accused have taken common responsibility for the security breach incident in the Lok Sabha during police interrogation, they added, the absconding accused in the Parliament Security breach case Lalit Jha was suspected to be the mastermind of the entire conspiracy, Police officials say this aspect will become clear only when the Police apprehend Lalit Jha sources on Thursday also revealed that it was Lalit Jha who had decided on the date to carry out the breach incident inside Parliament.\"Lalit Jha had called everyone for a meeting in Gurugram. Before carrying out the incident, Lalit himself took possession of the phones of the four accused and ran away,\" police sources said to sources, the accused Lalit Jha was last traced in Rajasthan's Neemrana to Police sources, all the accused were associated with the social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'. Everyone met in Mysuru about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not go inside the Parliament House December 10, one by one everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. Everyone met near India Gate where colored crackers were distributed to everyone, the Lok Sabha secretariat suspended eight security personnel on Thursday over security lapses that led to a major security breach in Parliament on Wednesday security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack people, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.*With Agency Inputs
