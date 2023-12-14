Parliament Security Breach Accused Charged Under Anti-Terrorism Law

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Parliament Security Breach accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam, and Amol Shinde have been charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Delhi Police on Thursday told the court that 'Security breach in Parliament a well planned attack'.

The Delhi police on Thursday produced the four accused arrested for intruding into Parliament before a special court here and sought their 15-day remand. The prosecution accused the four arrested of terrorism, saying they tried to incite fear. The court also sent the four accused to seven-day police custody Delhi police special cell has registered a case under UAPA sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the Parliament Street police station a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Terror Attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, unleashed yellow coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs and watch and ward staff the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting \"tanashahi nahi chalegi\" outside Parliament premises, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were immediately taken into custody, while their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained later from Gurugram.

Lalit Jha, a key conspirator, is on the run. Delhi Police is conducting raids to the nab Lalit, who is a teacher by profession and is believed to be the main conspirator of the security breach, officials said by revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Lalit, a resident of Kolkata, and others were highly motivated to commit an act which could draw the country's attention to an official privy to the probe, all six joined a Bhagat Singh fan page on Facebook after coming in touch with each other on social media the four accused-- Sagar Sharma (26), Manoranjan D (34), Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam Devi (37) -- were probed at Diplomatic Security Force's office in Delhi's Chanakyapuri.

Earlier in the day, eight security personnel, who were on deputation for Parliament security, were suspended over their negligence amid the security breach .

